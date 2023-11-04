Madhya Pradesh: I Run The Family, Not The Govt, Says CM In Dhar

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Saturday, made it clear that he considered the people of Madhya Pradesh his family. He emphasised his role as the caretaker of this extended family, stating, "I run the family, not the government."

He was addressing an election campaigning rally at Barmandal village. Referring to political opponents, he mentioned that the Congress had complained to the Election Commission, alleging a secretive transfer of funds under the Ladli Behna Yojana.

He assured the voters that he would transparently deposit the funds into the accounts of beneficiaries and he vowed to increase the monthly support gradually from the current Rs 1,250 to Rs 3,000. His ultimate goal is to elevate the income of the sisters to Rs 10,000 per month, ensuring a prosperous and dignified life for them.

The CM highlighted plans for establishing high-quality CM Rise schools, aiming to provide top-tier education for students in the region. He also hinted at potential roles for local leaders, such as former Manawar MLA Ranjana Baghel, when the government is formed.