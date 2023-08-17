Madhya Pradesh: I-Day Celebrations Held Across Mandsaur

FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands converged at different venues to participate in 77th Independence Day celebrations across Mandsaur district. Municipal chief Ramadevi Bansilal Gurjar hoisted the Tricolour at various places. The main event was held at municipal office.

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) director Banshilal Gurjar, municipal vice-president Namrata Chawla, Red Cross chairman Pritesh Chawla, social worker Pt Arun Sharma, Pt Ravindra Pandey, councillors Deepmala Makwana, Maya Bhavsar, former municipal president Ram Kotwani, Sushil Tarvecha and others also attended the event. Later, the civic body chief Gurjar also hoisted tricolor at newly constructed DhanMandi, near Pump house and Mandi Gate Bhawan and extended best wishes of I-Day.

On this occasion, Water works chairmanNilesh Jain, committee members KamleshSisodia, SunitaBhavsar, SunitaGujria, Maya Bhavsar, GorardhanKumawat and among others were also present. The adequate security arrangements were made across city to prevent any untoward situations.

FP Photo

Omkareshwar Power Station Celebrates I-Day In Sanawad

The 77th Independence Day was celebrated in Omkareshwar Power Station (OPS), Siddhavarkooton on Tuesday.The main event was held at Central Park near Urja Vihar Complex.

The chief guest of the event, project head Dhirendra Kumar Dwivedi, unfurled the National Flag. It was followed by rendering of the National Anthem by officials, workers and CISF personnel. Dwivedi also inspected a contingent of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Dwivedi extended greetings to all and paid solemn tribute to the freedom fighters and soldiers for their unwavering service and contribution to ensuring freedom for the nation. He also said that the power station employees proactively participated in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement by hoisting the National Flag on top of their houses and uploading selfies with the Tiranga.

Under the campaign, the dam was lit up in Tricolour using 737-metre-long LED light. Around 552.3755 million units of electricity had been generated in this financial year as of August 15, 2023.

The Independence Day celebrations also included colourful presentations by First School students. OPS Ladies Club president Anjana Dwivedi, Chetna Patidar, Ashok Patidar and others were also present.

Read Also MP: MLA Birla Lays Foundation Stone Under Jal Jeevan Mission In Sanawad

FP Photo

Gurukul Celebrates I-Day In Sendhwa

Gurukul-- The Real English Medium School – Sendhwa celebrated the I-Day with committee secretary Gopal Tayal unfurling the Tricolour and paying homage to the martyrs.

The celebrations began with melodious rendition of the National Anthem by choir group followed by a parade by students.

The investiture ceremony for 2023-24 session was also held. Head boy, head girl and captains of all the four houses were nominated during the event.

Principal Vishal Garhwal extended vote of thanks. The celebrations concluded with colourful dance performances. Students also pledged to uphold the ideals and principles of the nation.

Read Also Memorial Plaque Installed: Sendhwa Pays Tribute To Freedom Fighters

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)