Madhya Pradesh: Hyena attacks teacher

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Panic prevailed when a hyena attacked a teacher near Junajhira village on the State Highway between Silawad-Barwani on Friday.

The incident took place at around 7:30 am when a hyena attacked Sriram Baghel, a teacher and resident of Pendarwani Dahi. He fell off his motorbike and suffered severe head injury. Sarpanch Kailash Vaskale and the residents called the 108 ambulance and rushed him to the Barwani Hospital.

Forest department team also reached the spot after receiving the information and searched for the wild beast. However, hyena escaped into the forest after the incident.

Vaskale said that the villagers spotted the hyena in their fields fifteen days ago. People are under panic fearing the prowling beast in the area since the incident was reported.

The injured teacher in undergoing treatment in hospital and the forest department team is fishing the area to catch the predator. Barwani Ranger Ashad Khan confirmed hyena attack and advised people to beware.

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 12:58 AM IST