Madhya Pradesh: Husband threatens divorce when wife refuses to eat meat

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dowry harassment is continuously increasing in Madhya Pradesh. A case of dowry harassment came to light in Indore where the victim’s husband demanded Rs one crore. Also, the victim was forced to eat non-veg else she was threatened with divorce. The victim then filed a complaint against her husband of dowry extortion at a police station.

According to the victim’s statement, the victim was married to a man in Jaipur where after investing a large amount of money in marriage still her in-laws persisted for one crore rupees from the victim’s family.

After registering the case, police started investigating the matter.

