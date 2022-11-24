Madhya Pradesh: Husband threatens divorce when wife refuses to eat meat

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Husband threatens divorce when wife refuses to eat meat

The victim filed a complaint against her husband in a case of dowry extortion at a police station.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 04:17 PM IST
Representative Image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dowry harassment is continuously increasing in Madhya Pradesh. A case of dowry harassment came to light in Indore where the victim’s husband demanded Rs one crore. Also, the victim was forced to eat non-veg else she was threatened with divorce. The victim then filed a complaint against her husband of dowry extortion at a police station.

According to the victim’s statement, the victim was married to a man in Jaipur where after investing a large amount of money in marriage still her in-laws persisted for one crore rupees from the victim’s family.

After registering the case, police started investigating the matter.

