Madhya Pradesh: Husband, mom-in-law, 2 others booked for demanding Rs 10L dowry

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman has registered a case against her husband, mother-in-law and two sisters-in-law for allegedly demanding Rs 10 dowry from her. Her in-laws had allegedly assulted and evicted her from their house four months back.

Women police station in charge Jyoti Sharma said that a 29-year-old woman from Tukoganj area of the city has lodged a complaint that she got married to Avijeet Nahta of Baikunthdham Colony in 2016. After a few months of their marriage, her husband, mother-in-law and sisters-in-law started harassing her over petty issues. They allegedly assaulted her. They also threatened her and demanded Rs 10 lakh as dowry.

The woman told her mother and other relatives about the harassement but even though they talked with her husband Avijeet, his mother and sisters, they still kept on torturing her.

According to the complaint, her in-laws evicted her from the house after assaulting her in May 2021. Since then, the woman has been staying with her parents in the city. The police have registered a case against four people and started an investigation into the case. No arrests have been made till the filing of the report.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 10:55 PM IST