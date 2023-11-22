Madhya Pradesh: Husband, In-laws Booked For Killing Woman Over Dowry In Mandsaur, Bury Body

Representative image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In an awful incident, the body of a 28-year-old woman, whose in-laws had claimed she died due to illness, was exhumed as her family alleged she was killed over dowry.

Based on the post-mortem reports, six persons including her husband and in-laws have been booked on the charge of her murder.

The deceased identified as Farzana of Madarapura in Mandsaur married Javed Mevati of Sonagari around 10 years ago. She was a victim of physical and mental torture for dowry since the beginning of her marriage.

On October 28, she was allegedly physically assaulted and strangled to death by her husband and in-laws who buried her body in a cemetery.

As per in-laws, she succumbed to prolonged illness and was buried.

Jahir Mohd Hussain, the victim’s father on November 4 lodged a complaint of dowry death with Dalauda police station following which the body was exhumed on the SDM orders and sent for post-mortem at Ratlam Medical College.

The post-mortem reports ascertained her death due to homicidal, suicidal or strangulation. As per doctors, the body has injury marks on the head as well along with strangulation marks around the neck.

Sharing information, Dalauda station in-charge Sanjeev Singh Parihar said that husband Javed, father-in-law Shahzad Hazari, mother-in-law Rashida Bi, brother-in-law Inju, sister-in-laws Bulbul and Rubina, a resident of Mewati Pura in Jaora have been booked for their involvement of crime.

Police have arrested husband Javed and brother-in-law Inju on the charge of murder and are further investigating the matter. As of now, other accused are at large. A manhunt was launched to nab them.