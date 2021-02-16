Madhya Pradesh: Hunger relay strike ended by Western Railway Majdoor Sangh post acceptance of the 10 point charter of demands

Ratlam: Hunger relay strike by Western Railway Majdoor Sangh (WRMS) ended here on Tuesday on the fifth day. WRMS media incharge Gaurav Dubey informed that senior divisional personal officer Harshad Vania reached the strike venue in front of the divisional rail office here and handed over a letter of acceptance of the 10 point charter of demands of the WRMS for which the relay hunger strike took place.

Dubey informed that general manager Western Railway Alok Kansal and WRMS president Sharif Khan Pathan on Monday had talked to end the strike by Ratlam rail division WRMS members.

Senior divisional personal officer Ratlam rail division Harshad Vania on Tuesday reached on the directives of the DRM Vineet Gupta and handed over a letter regarding the acceptance of the demands for ending the strike.

WRMS divisional secretary B K Garg, President Rafiq Mansuri and WRMS divisional office bearers termed acceptance of demands of railway employees pertaining to various railway departments as a victory of unity.