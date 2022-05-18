Madhya Pradesh: Huge victory of Indore at JS Anand Trophy One Day Cricket tournament

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore defeated Chambal by a mammoth score of 294 runs in the Senior Women's JS Anand Trophy One Day Cricket tournament organised by the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association and played at Roop Singh Stadium Gwalior on Tuesday.

Batting first, Indore made 357 run losing six wickets in 50 overs, with a century from Varsha Chaudhary (104). Ashna Patidar scored 51, Chari Joshi 25, Pooja Chaudhary 49 and Sanjana Awase scored 37 runs. The team also got 37 and 25 runs as penalties were found in the form of extras.

In reply, Chambal team were all out at just 63 runs in 37.5. Anadi Tagde took three wickets, Priyanka Kaushal two and Unnati Bagora and Kanishk Shendge took one each wickets for Indore. In other matches, Gwalior beat Ujjain by 175 runs, Narmadapuram beat Sagar by 8 wickets, Rewa beat Jabalpur by 31 runs.

Chiffon XI, Venus XI move to next round

Indore

Three matches were played on the seventh day of the night tennis ball cricket tournament being organised in memory of Chaudhary Shankar Khalifa at Khalsa College ground. The first match was played between Venus XI and Rudra XI, in which Rudra XI won the toss and decided to field first. Venus XI scored 79 runs in eight overs at the loss of seven wickets.

Chasing the target, the team of Rudra XI looked faltering from the beginning and was all out scoring just 25 runs. Venus XI won the match by 54 runs.

The second match was played between Rambagh XI and Jinsi XI. Rambagh won the match by 25 runs.

The last match was played between Chiffon Gulzar XI and Tiger XI. Tiger XI won the toss and decided to field. Batting first, Chiffon XI made 81 runs in eight overs. In reply Tiger XI could manage only 71 runs in eight overs and Chiffon Gulzar won the match by 10 runs to make it to the next round.

To encourage the organisers and the teams, BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya acquainted with the players and tried his hand at batting. On this occasion, Mineral Development Corporation former vice president Govind Malu and Saugat Mishra, Ashok Chauhan, Chandu, Abhishek Kaushal were also present. The guests were welcomed by Sandeep Pathrod, Nilesh Karosia, Amit Lahoria, Hitesh Solanki, Prateek Sharma, Kalpesh Sethi, Chandraprakash Sahu and Mahesh Pathrod.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 01:20 AM IST