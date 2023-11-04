 Madhya Pradesh: Huge Qantity Of Valuables Seized In Neemuch
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Huge Qantity Of Valuables Seized In Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: Huge Qantity Of Valuables Seized In Neemuch

Additionally, illicit liquor worth Rs 29 lakh was confiscated during checks at inter-district checkpoints.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 10:28 PM IST
article-image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The FST and SST teams, led by SP Amit Tolani seized a bulk of valuables in the district during the ongoing campaign against illegal transportation of such materials as part of the implementation of model code of conduct (MCC).

Cash amounting to Rs 1.39 crore, silver valued at Rs 1.02 crore and 5.95 quintals of illegal poppy husk were seized during various operations. Additionally, illicit liquor worth Rs 29 lakh was confiscated during checks at inter-district checkpoints.

According to police, FST operations led to the seizure of 153 kg of silver worth Rs 1.02 crore at Nayagaon inter-state checkpost. Rs 1.39 crore in cash was seized at various checkpoints and further sums of money were seized and referred to the income tax department for advanced investigation when satisfactory answers and papers were not provided by the concerned persons.

During a check at Chaldu inter-district checkpost on October 26, illicit liquor worth Rs 29 lakh was seized, leading to the arrest of two persons.

FST also confiscated 5.95 quintals of illegal drug poppy husk worth Rs 11.90 lakh and arrested four persons in connection with it. These actions were taken under the guidance of CSP PS Parasten, Jawad SDOP Nileshwari Dabar, Manasa SDOP Vimlesh Uike and others.

Read Also
MP Farmer Charges ₹50 From Commuters Using Farm Route To Evade Police Checks; Hilarious Video...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Huge Qantity Of Valuables Seized In Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: Huge Qantity Of Valuables Seized In Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: CM Seeks Support For Kannoj In Manawar

Madhya Pradesh: CM Seeks Support For Kannoj In Manawar

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ Youths Take Part In Two-Day Programme In Delhi

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ Youths Take Part In Two-Day Programme In Delhi

Madhya Pradesh: Collector, SP Inspect Poll Arrangements At Polytechnic College In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Collector, SP Inspect Poll Arrangements At Polytechnic College In Dhar

MP Election 2023: Different Colours Of State Election, Leaders' Compulsion Or Opportunity?

MP Election 2023: Different Colours Of State Election, Leaders' Compulsion Or Opportunity?