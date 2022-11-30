Madhya Pradesh: Hubby gets lifer in wife’s dowry death case

Representative Image | MobileODT

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In a dowry death case, the ninth additional sessions judge Sunil Kumar Shouk convicted three persons namely Vikas, son of Ratanlal Kasera with life imprisonment under section 302 of the IPC and three years imprisonment under section 498A/3 of the IPC along with mother Munnil and father Ratanlal Rakbachand under section 498A/3 of the IPC with three years imprisonment and also slapped a fine of Rs 4k on them.

As per information provided by the deputy-director (prosecution), Dr Saket Vyas, on April 15, 2018, a piece of information regarding the death of Keerti, wife of Vikas Kasera from Tejankar Hospital in a critical condition during treatment was received by Mahakal police station. A morgue report was registered, since the spot of the incident is at Kharakuan police station, the morgue was registered on receipt of the case diary from Kharakuan police station.

During investigation, it was found that her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law and aunt-in-law used to torture and beat up the victim to bring Rs 1 lakh as dowry from her maternal home to buy a house. Being harassed with repeated dowry demands, victim Keerti hanged herself at her house. An offence was registered against the accused by police station Kharakuan. After investigation by the police, a charge sheet was presented against the accused. The court agreed with the arguments of the prosecution and punished the accused. The court has acquitted the accused Padmabai by giving benefit of doubt. The case was pleaded by additional public prosecutor Ravindra Kushwaha.