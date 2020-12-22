Madhya Pradesh: Hubby attacks wife with axe, consumes poisonous substance

SONKATCH/ PIPALRAWAN: A couple from Pipalrawan village of Dewas district in Madhya Pradesh was brought to the district hospital in a serious condition after husband attacked wife with axe and later consumed poisonous liquid at his place on Tuesday afternoon.

Pipalrawan police said that the incident took place at Tandera village near Ghichlaya village, when Gopal, son of Karnisingh Bheel in an inebriant condition had dispute with his wife Heemabai. Accused attacked his wife on her leg with axe. After attack, Heemabai fell unconscious. Fearing of her death, accused Gopal consumed poisonous liquid.