Madhya Pradesh: HRC Directs Collector To Submit Report On Hazardous Open Wells In Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has taken cognizance of the frequent accidents involving open wells without parapets in both government and private sectors across the district.

In the wake of several incidents over the past few days, the commission has acted decisively to address this pressing safety issue.

One notable incident involved a tractor and trolley falling into an unprotected well on the roadside in Lasudiya Rathore village, Pipaliya Mandi.

This accident resulted in serious injuries to two individuals, including the driver. Responding to this and similar cases, MPHRC chairman Manohar Mamtani and member Rajiv Kumar Tandon have directed Mandsaur collector Aditi Garg to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report within a month.

The report is to cover the safety measures in place for wells without parapets, water sources, and the actions taken to ensure the safety of people, life, and property.

In addition to the Lasudiya Rathore incident, the commission has been informed of other dangerous wells without parapets in the district. These include incidents involving a tractor in Nagari village, a Bolero vehicle in Takravad, and a motorcycle and cow in Suwasra.

Experts estimate there are over 1,500 such wells in the district that need to be identified and secured to prevent further accidents.

Previously, instructions to address this issue were issued by the then-collector Dilip Kumar Yadav, highlighting the ongoing need for stringent safety measures.

The commission's intervention underscores the urgent need for action to safeguard the lives and property of residents in Mandsaur.