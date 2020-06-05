Madhya Pradesh: HP gas can now be booked, paid online

In these times of coronavirus, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited has pledged to accept online payments for LPG cylinders. HPCL LPG consumers can avail the facility shortly.

According to Indore-Ujjain division sales officer Pavitra Sharma, the consumers and delivery persons are equally afraid of the virus, owing to which online payments will now be accepted. Sharma said that consumers can now not just book, but also make payments online via several e-commerce payment companies.

Appreciating the valour of delivery persons at these times, Sharma has appealed to HPCL’s Ujjwala consumers to refill their cylinders. In case they have a doubt regarding payments, they can contact relevant gas agencies.