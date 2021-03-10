Madhya Pradesh: How women achieved empowerment in Khandwa amid corona kaal

Khandwa: Amid corona outbreak members of a self-help group from Badgaon Mali village of Khandwa district set out to venture into an unknown territory-- of preparing PPE kits-- counting only on their tailoring skills and sheer grit.

And now, not only have they only aced stringent deadlines many times over but have also become a lighthouse of aatmanirbharta for all the other women.

It started with the resolve of one Saraswatibai Hukumchand More who decided to utilise her tailoring skills against corona. Thus she set out to prepare a personal protection equipment or (PPE) kit for corona warriors.

On her journey, Saraswatibai said it was not easy at all as I was completely unaware of its challenges as preparing PPE kits was an altogether different ball game even though I was well versed with tailoring skills.

Soon, 16 other women, who are the members of her self-help group also pitched in. Their back breaking work for the last one year has also earned kudos from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan during a video conference session.

The self-help group under the Rural Livelihoods Project in Khandwa district have prepared thousands of litres of sanitizers, PPE kits and masks.

With a big smile Saraswatibai said we all successfully overcome the challenges with the help of the staff of the livelihood mission.

District manager of Rural Livelihoods Project, Neelima Singh said that the not only, Saraswatibai, but her daughter Sonu More has also contributed to the success of the venture. Sonu specialises in management and made the very first sample of PPE kit.

Village nodal officer Arpita Damore at the time when the fear of corona was at its peak, we encouraged the group's livelihood mission partners to prepare PPE kits. She added, we asked them to prove it to the world that there is huge latent talent in the villages all they need is an opportunity and little encouragement to blossom into a self actualised human resource.