Madhya Pradesh: How Rau cops reunited family!

Indore: Rau police station staffers helped a minor boy reunit with his parents on Wednesday. The police searched for the boy’s parents on social media and finally the family had a happy ending on a high note after hours of search.

Rau PS in-charge, Dinesh Verma, said an unidentified person had dropped the child outside the police station. The little boy was very scared and was stammering too.

Sub-inspector Anila Parashar, pacified the boy and managed to calm him down. She also got him snacks and tea. Later, she asked the boy about his parents and other details.

The boy somehow mustered courage to say that he is a resident of village Sanavadiya and had visited Rau area. He got confused on his way home and sought help from a passerby who dropped him outside the PS.

Later, police circulated the photograph of the boy at various police stations and on social media. After two hours, police received information that the boy’s parents were also searching for him. Rau police contacted them. They were called to the PS and they family got reunited. The boy’s parents hailed the cops for their efforts.