Madhya Pradesh: House Of Molestation Accused Demolished

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the administration on Friday bulldozed the house of an accused of molestation in Arjun Nagar area of Ratlam.

According to information, the accused was arrested for allegedly molesting and indulging in obscene acts with nine and six-year-old girls.

On Friday, the JCB of Municipal Corporation demolished illegal portion of the accused’s house in the presence of local police and administration.

During the demolition, accused Nathu Lal’s family members kept on pleading with officials that he had been implicated in a false case. During this, Nathu Lal's wife fainted and fell. She was later sent to the district hospital for treatment.

The family members said that they had taken Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 as loan from complainants. When they failed to pay back, a false case was filed. However, on the basis of the counselling of the victim girls and the statement of family members, a case was registered against Nathulal Rathod under the POCSO Act.

At the same time, the front part of the shop and house built by Nathulal against the rules was demolished with the help of JCB. The matter of molestation came to the fore on Thursday. The girls had gone to the grocery store to buy goods.

However, the accused tried to indulge in immoral acts with them. The victim went home and told this to their family members. After which the family members reached Salakhedi Chowki with the girls and complained. A case was registered against the accused.

