Madhya Pradesh: House obstructing traffic arrangements of Lakkadpitha overbridge in Mandsaur demolished

Mandsaur: On the orders of collector and municipal administrator Manoj Pushp, the municipal administration on Friday took effective action and demolished the house located in Dhan Mandi that was hindering the traffic arrangements of Lakkadpitha overbridge.

Lakkadpitha overbridge was constructed many years before, but the people were getting the full benefit of the overbridge built in old Lakkadpitha and of the overbridge of Vikas Nigam built between Pratapgarh Puliya till Raja Gulab Gate. This house of Dhan Mandi was obstructing the traffic. SDM Bihari Singh, CMO Prem Kumar Suman and CSP Mehta, on the instructions of Collector Manoj Pushp, got the house razed on Friday.