Madhya Pradesh: House obstructing traffic arrangements of Lakkadpitha overbridge in Mandsaur demolished

Mandsaur: On the orders of collector and municipal administrator Manoj Pushp, the municipal administration on Friday took effective action and demolished the house located in Dhan Mandi that was hindering the traffic arrangements of Lakkadpitha overbridge.
Lakkadpitha overbridge was constructed many years before, but the people were getting the full benefit of the overbridge built in old Lakkadpitha and of the overbridge of Vikas Nigam built between Pratapgarh Puliya till Raja Gulab Gate. This house of Dhan Mandi was obstructing the traffic. SDM Bihari Singh, CMO Prem Kumar Suman and CSP Mehta, on the instructions of Collector Manoj Pushp, got the house razed on Friday.
The house was demolished with the consent of the house owner Gauri Shankar Rathod after he was explained the benefits of demolition by the municipal administration and police administration. The municipal administration has taken a big step in the improvement of traffic conditions. Now four-wheelers will have a smooth passage from Bhagwan Pashupatinath through Nayapura Road till Maharana Pratap Bus Stand.
The municipal workers assisted in relocating the house items like furniture, of the house on the orders of CMO Suman so that he does not face any inconvenience. During the whole action, the municipal administration, police administration and district administration were active. To control the traffic, barricades were set up in Dhan Mandi and other places. Resources of the municipality like JCB, tractors and trolleys were used for accomplishing the task.
