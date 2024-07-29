Madhya Pradesh: Hostels And Ashrams In Bagh Hit By Non-Payment Of Scholarships

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): The education system in Bagh block is in shambles, with the superintendents of hostels and ashrams struggling to provide the children with basic necessities like breakfast and lunch.

The reason behind this crisis is the non-payment of scholarships to the students since January in hostels and March in ashrams.

The government's claim of providing quality education and good health facilities seems hollow in the face of this reality.

The superintendents are forced to run the hostels and ashrams with "jugaad" (make-do arrangements), taking food grains on credit from local grocery shop owners. However, even these shop owners are now reluctant to provide goods on credit, making it difficult for the superintendents to sustain the institutions.

The government provides Rs 1,435 per student for breakfast and lunch, but this amount has not been deposited in the students' accounts, leaving the superintendents to fend for themselves.

There are two hostels and two ashrams in Bagh development block, but even food grains are not available for the entire year. The superintendents are somehow managing to provide breakfast and lunch to the children, but it's a struggle that cannot be sustained for long.

The newly appointed development block officer, Arvind Nayak, has informed the district officials about the issue, but no solution has been forthcoming.

The situation raises questions about the accountability of the responsible officials and the government's commitment to providing quality education and healthcare to its citizens.

The children are the worst affected in this crisis, and it's high time that the authorities take concrete steps to address the issue and ensure that the education system in Bagh block is back on track.