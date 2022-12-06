Madhya Pradesh: Hostellers open front against warden in Barwani

FP Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The inmates of government-run post matric girls hostel in Barwani opened a front against the hostel warden over her autocratic behaviour.

The girl students staged a sit-in at the assistant commissioner's office demanding removal of the warden Sunita Chauhan. Ayushi, a student participating in the protest, said the warden never pays any attention to the arrangements at the hostel and whenever the students raise the issue she misbehaves and rebukes them.

The warden has turned a blind eye to all issues the students’ have been facing at the hostel, said the protesting hostellers. We have been complaining repeatedly about the mess in the hostel, but the warden never listens, said Ayushi. A complaint was made to the authorities regarding this in the past as well but no action was taken and thus seeing on other option to make our pleas heard, we had to resort to this protest, she added. We are staging a sit-in at assistant commissioner Nilesh Raghuvanshi’s office with the hope that authorities concerned would take note of the hostellers’ issues, said the protesting students.

Raghuvanshi orders removal of warden Chauhan

Taking a serious note of the hostellers’ issues, assistant commissioner Raghuvanshi directed the removal of warden Sunita Chauhan. We had received complaints earlier and the warden was instructed to keep the behaviour right and look into the problems of the hostellers, however, as the students have again approached complaining against the warden we will have to take a strict action, said the official. Since the girl hostellers are making allegations again, direction has been issued to remove her, he added.

