Madhya Pradesh: Hospital pharmacist, aide held for selling Remdesivir at premium in Barwani

Barwani: Two persons, including a pharmacist, were arrested for allegedly black marketing Remdesivir injection.

SP Nimish Agrawal said that pharmacist Rahul Badgujar and his aid Vinay Rajak of Rajpur village were arrested following a tip off about a man looking for customer for remdesivir outside hospital.

A police team led by Barwani police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav rushed to the spot. They later sent constable Prateek Dubey as dummy customer. After a chat, the accused introduced himself as Vinay Rajak and offered to supply remdesivir injection at rate of Rs 25,000 per vial.

After deal was finalised, Vinay went inside the hospital and brought one Remdesvir injection. Police team arrested him red-handed with the injection.

Vinay informed police that he got this injection from Rahul Badgujar, a pharmacist at the hospital. Police immediately went inside the hospital and arrested Rahul.