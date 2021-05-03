Madhya Pradesh: Hospital pharmacist, aide held for selling Remdesivir at premium in Barwani

Barwani: Two persons, including a pharmacist, were arrested for allegedly black marketing Remdesivir injection.
SP Nimish Agrawal said that pharmacist Rahul Badgujar and his aid Vinay Rajak of Rajpur village were arrested following a tip off about a man looking for customer for remdesivir outside hospital.
A police team led by Barwani police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav rushed to the spot. They later sent constable Prateek Dubey as dummy customer. After a chat, the accused introduced himself as Vinay Rajak and offered to supply remdesivir injection at rate of Rs 25,000 per vial.
After deal was finalised, Vinay went inside the hospital and brought one Remdesvir injection. Police team arrested him red-handed with the injection.
Vinay informed police that he got this injection from Rahul Badgujar, a pharmacist at the hospital. Police immediately went inside the hospital and arrested Rahul.
During interrogation, Rahul said that hospital got two injections from district collector office on April 29 for one Akhilesh Soni. An injection was administered to Soni the same day. However, as Soni’s condition deteriorated, he was referred to Covid Centre’s trauma centre the next day.
Second unused injection was to be returned to district collector office. However, Rahul and Vinay has decided to sell it.
Police registered case against the accused duo under sections 420, 409, 467, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 53 and 57 of Disaster Management Act 2005. They were later sent into one-day police remand by the court.
SP Aggarwal said that they were receiving information about people who had stocked Remedesivir injection and oxygen cylinders and added that stern action would be taken against these hoarders.
