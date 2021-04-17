Madhya Pradesh: Hospital in Vidisha declares COVID-19 patient dead twice before he actually died, family claims

A 58-year-old coronavirus patient was declared dead twice in a day before he actually died at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, his family claimed on Saturday.

The hospital management blamed a nurse for the mix-up but claimed it happened only once.

Goralal Kori, a railway employee and resident of Sultania village, was admitted to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Hospital here on April 12 after he developed coronavirus-like symptoms, his son Kailash Kori said.

Around 2.30 am the next day, a hospital official informed him over phone that Goralal was critical and put on a ventilator, he said.