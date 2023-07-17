Madhya Pradesh: Hope For Daily Water Supply Increases | Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Due to heavy rains in the catchment area of Gambhir Dam, the main water source of the city, the dam water level has increased considerably. So much water has come into the dam that it can be supplied to the city for 155 days.

Due to the rains in the city including surrounding areas and the catchment area of the dam, the water level in the dam has started rising since Friday and Saturday.

The level of Gambhir Dam was 1087 Mc Ft till 8 am on Saturday. This means the dam is half full. The water holding capacity of the dam is 2250 Mc Ft. Due to less water in the dam, it is being supplied to the city at an interval of one day.

After getting a sufficient quantity of water in the dam, the residents of the city have raised their hope regarding daily water supply.

According to water works committee in-charge of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) Prakash Sharma, ‘We have been blessed by Lord Mahakaleshwar and Lord Indra.’ A decision will be taken soon after placing the proposal for daily water supply in the city in the MiC, he added.