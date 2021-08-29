Madhya Pradesh: Honey trap accused get but bail, won’t be freed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore High Court granted bail to honey trap accused Arti Dayal and Abhishek on Saturday, but they will not be released from Indore Jail because their cases in Bhopal court are still under consideration.

According to information, both the accused had appealed for bail in the court, which was granted by the court on Saturday.

In the case, a few months ago, the other accused, Shweta Vijay Jain and Shweta Swapnil Jain, were granted bail by the court in Indore, but Shweta Vijay Jain was not released from jail because her case in Bhopal was under consideration at that time.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 12:04 AM IST