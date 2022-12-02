Madhya Pradesh: Homeless family still waits for land under CM Bhu Adhikar Yojana

FP Photo |

Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Despite being entitled to Patta in the year 2018, a homestead landless family is still on wait for land under CM Awasiya Bhu Adhikar Yojana. Under Mukhyamantri Awasiya Bhu Adhikar Yojana, the state government issued guidelines for allotment of plots in rural areas to families that do not have land to build their own houses. The incident has been reported from Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar where a poor landless family (Arvind and wife Patrika) was entitled to Patta by the local body on July 23, 2018 but their wait for specified 60 sq mtr plot is still on. Arvind is destitute/daily wage earner and the family has been hoping for a pucca house with basic amenities. While announcing the scheme in a meeting on Thursday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the scheme aims to provide land to families who do not have one, so that they can lead a dignified life with basic necessities. He added that residential plot will help people get loans from government schemes and banks, Moreover, the move will also pave the way for construction of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. A family must consist of a couple and their unmarried children and families who are residents of a particular village will be eligible under the scheme. For getting a residential plot, applications have to be submitted online through SAARA portal. Village-wise lists of eligible families under the scheme will be published and land rights would be given. Despite being given patta, the family still waits for land for construction of pucca house now and have been thronging civic office and local representatives to get their land rights.

