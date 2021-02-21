Madhya Pradesh: Home to every poor, tap to every house, says MP Darbar at Bhoomi puja of grand temple of Mata Shabri

Dhar: Member of Parliament from Dhar Chhatar Singh Darbar and members of tribal commnity performed the bhoomi puja of a grand temple of Mata Shabri in Dhola Hanuman village panchayat. Tribals and people representatives of the area have donated funds for the Shabari Mata temple to be built here.

Darbar encouraged tribal people and amid sounds of drums asked them to start preparations for the celebrations of ensuing Bhagoriya festival.†

During his maiden visit to Tirla development block of Gandhwani tehsil after winning elections Darbar performed bhoomi puja at Dhundhar village for development work to be taken up at 14 gram panchayats.

He also performed bhoomi puja of 6 gaushalas which will come up at the cost of Rs 38 lakhs eac, culverts costing about Rs 1.5 crore and ponds costing over Rs 7- 8 crore.

At Bori and Ukala Gram Panchayats he performed bhoomi puja of Nal Jal Yojana. He said Prime Minister's plan to ensure that every house will get tap water by 2024.

He assured that every poor will get a pucca house through the schemes run by the Prime Minister in the four-five years.

Darbar performed bhoomi puja of RO plant in the Chaklia village where water is affected with fluoride. BJP leader Vishwas Pandey Umesh, Garg Mandal president Raju Baghel, youth leader Ramesh Junapani were present among others.