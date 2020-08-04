Madhya Pradesh: Home minister Narottam Mishra calls Kamal Nath's hanuman chalisa recitation a farce; says 'Congress should not pretend'

Home Minister Narottam Mishra, taking a dig at Kamal Nath and state Congress workers' performing Hanuman Chalisa recitation, claimed that the event of Kamal Nath is a farce. The Home Minister said, "I don't know, Nishachar Maya came because of the Kaal name ...Congress should understand that Rambhaktas are not so stupid that they cannot understand the difference between words and actions. One of its leaders talks about the Sundar Kaand and the other is busy in Lanka Kaand. The farce of the Congress on the Ram temple issue will not work anymore."
His reference was towards Digvijay Singh, who said that the Muhurta of Ram temple construction was inauspicious and said that PM Modi has decided it according to himself.
