Madhya Pradesh: Home minister Amit Shah to visit MP on Feb 24

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Madhya Pradesh on February 24 for a tribal congregation in Satna.

Apparently, Shah will visit three states--Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, in next three days, officials said on Wednesday.

On February 24, he will participate in an interactive session in Bengaluru, a tribal congregation in Satna and address a meet of farmers and labourers in Patna, officials said on Wednesday.

On February 23, the union minister will attend 'Vijay Sankalp Samavesh' to be held Karnataka's Bellary. He will also participate interactive session on "Indian Polity 65 years Scenario and Paradigm Shift Under Modi" in Bengaluru.

On February 24, Shah will visit Madhya Pradesh. First, he will, offer prayers at Maa Sharda Shaktipeeth temple in Satna, then address a congregation of Kol tribals, followed by inauguration of a medical college in the town.

Shah, on February 25, will be in Bihar, during which he will address a rally in West Champaran, participate in a meet of farmers and labourers in Patna and pay obeisance at Takht Shri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib Gurdwara, the officials said.

