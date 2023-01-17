Madhya Pradesh: Holiday for nursery, primary students in Agar

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of extreme cold conditions, collector Kailash Wankhede has issued orders declaring a two-day holiday for Class nursery to 5th in all government and private schools in the district on January 17 and 18.

Giving details, collector Wankhede said that in order to protect the students from the extreme cold wave, an order for the closure of the schools up to Class fifth has been issued for both government and private schools.

Keeping in view the stern cold and fog spell in the region, the heads of all the educational institutions have been informed about the holiday and have been directed to comply with orders. There will be no holiday for school teachers. Regional Met Department has predicted cold wave conditions for the next two days.

