Madhya Pradesh: Hold sessions for classes 6th to 8th, education department to Model Schools

Indore: As per the letter of education department, model schools have been granted permission to conduct classes from standards 6th to 8th. The letter signed by district education officer (DEO) was sent to Indore collector and other officers.

Model schools will have 40 students in Hindi and 40 students in English medium sections. The letter informed the process of admissions.

As per the letter, admissions will be done via lottery system if application received are more than the number of seats available the schools.

Pramod Singh, Deputy Secretary, School Education Department, in a letter sent by Commissioner Lok Shikshan has ordered that admissions should be given on the basis of merit list in case of more applications for admission in class 6 of 201 model schools in the state. This will be implemented from next year.

Also, from next academic year 2021-22, Model School will be required to conduct entrance examination on the lines of Sainik School.