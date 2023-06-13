 Madhya Pradesh: History Sheeter, Criminal With Rs 2K Bounty Held In Sendhwa
Representative Image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): An accused carrying a bounty of Rs 2,000 and wanted in a dacoity bid along the highway in Sendhwa was arrested in the wee hours of Tuesday.

As per Sendhwa city station in-charge Rajesh Yadav, multiple loot complaints were being received along the highway in Sendhwa. Taking cognisance, SP Puneet Gehlot instructed station-in-charge to take prompt action against the culprits.

Following instructions, a team guided by SDOP Kamal Singh Chouhan was constituted and carried out the operation a few days ago. The team noticed a few people standing on bikes with sharp weapons. The culprits tried to run away as soon as they noticed the police.

Four miscreants including Aryan Gupta (21), Vishal Bhalse (28), AnkushPanwar (22) and Karan Dewre (19) were arrested while one of the accused Jatin Rawal managed to escape taking advantage of darkness. Acting on a tip-off, the police rounded up the accused Jatin from MP-Maharashtra border (near Bijasan). He was found to have been booked in four cases of loot and assault by the Sendhwa city police station. SP has announced a reward of Rs 2,000 on his arrest.

