Madhya Pradesh: Hindu outfit members raise ruckus over alleged case of love jihad in Dhar district’s Dasai village

Sardarpur: An alleged case of love jihad surfaced at Dasai, a small village in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district after a 19-year-old Dalit girl and a 30-year-old man who belonged to Muslim community went missing on December 6.

Scores of members of Hindu outfit who staged protest at Dasai police outpost on Sunday evening here said the 30-year-old Shahrukh Khan, son of Chittu Khan from Kodatkala village under Badnawar tehsil of Dhar district, introduced himself as Kaju Solanki hiding his identity to the girl.

On December 6, the girl went to kiosk near bus stand and didn’t return. Failing to get any information about her whereabouts, her family members and other villagers launched a search operation. In the meantime, they came to know about Shahrukh alias Kaju’s real identity. They rushed to his place and came to know that he also went missing since December 6.

Upset with this, members of Hindu outfit staged protest outside Dasai police outpost and also organised a protest rally in the village.