Madhya Pradesh: Hindu Jagran Manch Puts Up Posters For Dress Code At Temples

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Hindu Jagran Manch has put up posters and banners at various prominent temples across Khandwa regarding dress code, denying entry to anyone who isn’t dressed ‘appropriately’.

One of the poster/banner outside the temples read that “All women and men should come to the temple wearing decent clothes. Those wearing short clothes, half pants, Bermuda, mini skirts, night suits, torn jeans, frocks, and ripped, tight jeans, etc, revealing and indecent clothes should pay obeisance only from outside the temple premises. Enter the temple following/wearing costumes as per Indian culture.”

Devotees have been requested to wear decent clothes to uphold the sanctity of temples

Dr Anish Arjhare of Hindu Jagran Manch said that to uphold the sanctity of temples, devotees have been requested to wear decent clothes and avoid “short” and “revealing” attires.

As Western culture has shown its influence on Indian society, especially women have begun entering temples wearing indecent clothes/attires violating the sanctity of the temple. Therefore, Hindu Jagran Manch requests devotees to comply with these requests for a respectful experience while protecting our Indian culture and values.

