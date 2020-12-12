Madhya Pradesh: Hindu Jagran Manch in Dhar lauds state government’s proposed law against love jihad

The BJP-led governments in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are also reportedly considering legal provisions against love jihad even though the right to marry a person of one’s choice is guaranteed under Article 21 of Indian Constitution. The Bill will also have a provision that will make it necessary to notify the district collector a month in advance before formalising an inter-faith marriage.

Dhar district Hindu Jagran Manch president Harisingh Raghuvanshi said cases of love jihad have increased in Malwa region and many Hindu girls have fallen a prey to conspiracies in absence of a strict law. “Victims were exploited, became a victim of human trafficking and were even murdered,” he added. He said state government’s decision is praiseworthy and exhibits sensitivity of the government.