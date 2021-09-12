Madhya Pradesh: Himachal Pradesh CM visits Omkareshwar

Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur performed worship of Lord Omkareshwar at Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga Temple on Saturday. He also performed Abhishek Aarti.

He along with his wife reached Omkareshwar on a helicopter. Mandhata MLA Narayan Patel presented a picture of Lord Omkareshwar to CM and welcomed him with a shawl.

CM said that this is his maiden visit to the Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga and he felt much blessed to be able to perform worship here.

He said that whenever possible one should visit pilgrimages to avail darshan of God.

He said that he has prayed for wellness of all. He bowed down at the place of initiation of Adi Guru Shankaracharya. Later he offered prayers at the banks of the Narmada.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 02:45 AM IST