Madhya Pradesh: Highway construction firm slapped with Rs 1.53 crore fine for illegal mining in Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The ADM court has ordered a highway construction company to pay a fine amounting to approximately Rs 1.53 crore for involvement in large scale illegal mining at the construction site.

As per reports, the highway stretching from Dhangaon to Borgaonbujurg villages (58 km) has been under-construction under National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Highway construction company M/s GHV Pvt Ltd, Mumbai, had found to involve in illegal mining from government land near Dhangaon village on the pretext of road construction.

On the basis of the complaint from local people, a case was registered on November 13, last year. After hearing the case, The ADM court issued orders to slap Rs 1.53 crore fine on the construction company on March 7 for illegal mining on the construction site.

In another verdict, the ADM court ordered to confiscate the truck found to be involved in smuggling of PDS grain and profit of Rs 5.6 lakh and distributed benefits among its actual beneficiaries. Golden Transport Company owner, Mohammad Sadiq, truck owner Arbaaz Chouhan were found to be involved in illegal storage, transportation of around 249 quintals of grains meant for PDS (public distribution system). In its orders, the ADM instructed to share benefits to the beneficiaries from government fair price shops.