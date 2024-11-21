Madhya Pradesh Highly Ambitious Project To Come Up Under PM Global Medicity Yojana

Venue for public programme at Samajik Nyay Parisar | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will perform the bhoomi pujan of MP’s first Medicity Medical College at district hospital premises at the auspicious time of 2:55 pm on Thursday with the sound of Swasti Vachan and Shankhnaad. Following this, he will participate as the chief guest in the programme at Samajik Nyay Parisar located in front of the district hospital.

During the programme, Yadav will be felicitated by civic organisations for the gift of Medicity to the district. The CM will shower flowers on the dignitaries present in the programme and the beneficiaries of the government schemes.

The Medicity will have super specialty and multispecialty hospital blocks (minimum 1,500 beds), AYUSH hospital (minimum 30 beds), OPDs and daycare centres, including a telehealth centre, wellness centre for therapies, acupuncture, aroma therapy and senior care centre.

On his arrival in the city, the CM will first inaugurate the programme of providing 1,11,111 laddu prasad to Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee of Ayodhya Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust for distribution in Mithila Nepal under Shri Ram Janaki Vivah Mahotsav near Shri Mahamrityunjay Dwar at 02:45 pm.

After the Medicity Medical College programme, he will unveil the statue of Bharat Ratna Dr Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar at Tower Chowk at 4:05 pm. CCTV cameras have been installed for the security of the statue.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Global Medicity Yojana, a consultancy body has been set up by the ministry of health and family welfare to set up Medicities in the states with the main objective of providing qualitative, accessible, affordable healthcare and establishing India as a global healthcare hub.

The state government may set up an SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) for the development of Medicity in which the union government will have a 51% stake and the chairman of the board will be nominated by the Central government.