Madhya Pradesh: Here are changes in JEE Main 2021 to help you score better

Some essential JEE 2021 highlights as shared by mentor Harpreet Singh:

1. JEE (Main)-2021 will be conducted in four sessions (February/March/April/May).

2· NTA JEE Main 2021 frequently asked questions (FAQs) has been released by National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website, the link for which is jeemain.nta.nic.in.

3· The last date for transaction of prescribed application fee is January 17, 2021.

4· In first attempt, the students will get a first-hand experience of taking an examination and will know their mistakes, which will help them to improve in next attempt

5· If anyone misses the examination due to reasons beyond control (such as Board examination), then he/she will not have to wait for one full year.

6· A candidate need not appear in all the four sessions. However, if candidate appears in more than one session then his/her best of 2021 NTA scores will be considered for merit list/ ranking.

7· Candidate has option to apply for one session or for more than one session (February/March /April /May 2021) together and pay exam fee accordingly.

8· Candidate has to fill up one application form for all session. If he/ she fills up now, there will be only one application form. If he fills up now (for few sessions), and chooses to fill the application for other sessions later, the same application form will be shown to him later.

9· If any candidate does not apply for February session, then he/she can apply for remaining sessions. The application window will be re-opened briefly immediately after the declaration of the result of February / March/ April session.