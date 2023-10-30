Madhya Pradesh: Heena Completes 52 Consecutive Fasts

Khetia (Madhya Pradseh): Local resident Heena Kothari completed 52 consecutive fasts, seeking inspiration from and in the presence of Saint Manjula Kanwar, Mahasati, at the Jain Sthanak Bhawan. Heena is no stranger to acts of penance, having undertaken various rigorous practices in the past. Her latest endeavour was to complete a resolution of 52 fasts, all while consuming only hot water, in the company of the Jain community.

The community turned out in large numbers to witness and support her penance at the Sthanak Bhawan. Heena's maternal family from Nashik also arrived in Khetia, where they joined her in observing 108 Ekasana fasts. A blood donation camp was organised by the Samta Yuva Sangh in Khetia under the joint aegis of the Srinavjeevan Blood Center team from Dhulia on the call of Akhil Bharatiya Sadhumargi Jain Shri Sangh. The camp, now in its fourth year, coincided with the death anniversary of Acharya Nanesh and the ascension day of Acharya Ramlal.

