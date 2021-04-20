Madhya Pradesh: Health of 70 people checked at PHC in Kanwan

Kanwan: Amid rising cases of Covid-19, a day-long health camp was organised at Kanwan Primary Health Centre (PHC) on Monday.

Health of 70 patients was checked. Six-beds at Kanwan Primary Health Centre and 10 beds on the premises of adjacent hostel have been arranged.

Industry Policy and Investment Minister, Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon and district vice president of BJP Prahlad Singh Solanki, gram panchayat secretary Yogendra Singh Kachhi Baroda inspected the PHC and the site proposed for the set-up of isolation ward for the patients.

Health of Dattigaon was also checked.

Dattigaon asked gram panchayat secretary Yoegendra Singh to prepare an estimate for construction of staff quarters and boundary wall.

Medical Officer of Primary Health Center, Dr Deepak Rathore, Dr KK Patidar of Ayush Department, Ram Vishwakarma, Lab Technician KC Chauhan and others condycted the camp.