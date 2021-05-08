Madhya Pradesh: Health department raids quack’s clinic in Nalkheda, seizes medicines, equipment

Nalkheda (Agar Malwa district, Madhya Pradesh): Amid a surge in Covid cases in a rural area, quacks are making huge sums of money.

One such incident was reported from Nalkheda village where quack BL Akela ran a clinic at Ayodhya Basti and was treating Covid suspects. As soon as the administration came to know of it, a health department team led by the block medical officer Dr Vijay Yadav raided the clinic on Saturday.

“We get regular complaints against quacks in the village. Today, we raided Akela’s place and seized medicines and other equipment from the spot,” Dr Yadav said.

He said some people who may be having Covid related complications were undergoing treatment at the clinic. “We sent them to the community health centre and asked them to undergo a corona test to ensure proper treatment. A case has been registered against Akela for violating Covid-19 protocol,” Dr Yadav added.