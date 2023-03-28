Madhya Pradesh: Health check-up camp organised in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A health check-up camp was organised by Government College Pithampur at Maa Saraswati Vidyapeeth School in Radha Nagar. Patients underwent free diabetes and blood pressure testing by Dr. Jitendra Rathore.

Medicines were also distributed to them and women's weight was also taken during health check-up. A large number of villagers took advantage of the camp. Useful information on ways to avoid diseases was provided by principal of Government College, Pithampur Dr Vinod Khatri.

The principal said that the survey of the entire village would be done. After collecting information, problems faced by villagers would be resolved with the help of administration and collector. The programmed was conducted by Dr. Ritu George. Principal Kamal Bagwan had a special contribution.