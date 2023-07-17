Madhya Pradesh: Headmistress Beating Children With Stick Goes Viral | Representational Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a headmistress in-charge beating children with stick in Ujjain has gone viral. The video is of Government School, Gothda located on Indore Road.

In the video, it is seen that the headmistress Jyotibala Nigam makes students of secondary classes stand in a queue and starts beating them with a stick.

A written complaint has also been lodged in the DEO’s office regarding this. It refers to the incident which took place on July 11. Teacher KL Solanki reached the school on Saturday.

He said that after getting information about the video, he reached the school, but the parents in whose name the complaint has been made have refused to take action on it. District education officer Anand Sharma has initiated an inquiry into the matter.

