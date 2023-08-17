Madhya Pradesh: HC Stays Road Construction Under Rejuvenation Plan In Alot

FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court stayed construction of road behind Krishi Upaj Mandi by Alot municipal council with Rs 1.07 crore under rejuvenation plan till October 3.

The stay was granted on the plea moved by council vice-chairman Mahendra Singh Solanki.

Solanki had accused the council of utilising rejuvenation fund in only one ward ignoring the remaining 14 wards.

The road was embroiled in controversy since approval. Council’s BJP vice-president Solanki, and independent councillor Pawan Sharma had complained about the said road.

Earlier, Ratlam collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi had sought a probe report on the said road following Solanki’s complaint. Later, Alot SDM in his report stated that the road did not come under the rejuvenation category. Following the report, the collector wrote to the state government for cancellation of the said road.

However, Municipal Corporation’s chief engineer again issued an order. He also finalised parameters of the road to be constructed and the amount of rejuvenation. As a result, the council resumed the work once again.

