 Madhya Pradesh: HC Stays Lower Court Order For FIR Against Cops In Fake Challan Case
The court had also written a letter to MIG police station to register FIR under Sections 200, 203, 218, 465, 468, 471 and 34 of the IPC against the accused.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 04, 2024, 07:13 AM IST
article-image
Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court building |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) on Wednesday stayed the lower court's order for FIR against eight cops, including a DCP and a SHO, in connection with a fake drunk and drive challan case. The district court had recently ordered for registering FIR against DCP (Zone-2) Abhinay Vishwakarma, Lasudiya police station In-charge Taresh Kumar Soni and six constables tampering with proofs and presenting two persons as accused in drink and drive case and removing name of the real accused from the challan. The court had also written a letter to MIG police station to register FIR under Sections 200, 203, 218, 465, 468, 471 and 34 of the IPC against the accused.

Challenging the lower court's order, Soni moved High Court saying that the alleged acts of interpolation of record are nothing but typographical errors which have been viewed seriously by the judge of the trial court and it has been directed that not only the FIR be lodged, but even the charge sheet be also filed. The petitioner's counsel Vibhor Khandelwal informed the High Court that the trial court did not even refer Section 197 of the CrPC which mandates sanction of the state government prior to prosecution of judges and public servants.

ëTaking note of the facts and circumstances in the case, that the trial court has directed that the FIR be registered not only against persons against whom dereliction of duty has been alleged, but also against senior officers of the concerned police station/zone including the present petitioner, who were neither present on the spot nor had any role to play in the aforesaid act of other police personnel of Lasudiya police station,í Khandelwal said.

In view of the same, Justice Subodh Abhyankar is directed that operation of the impugned order dated 29.6.2024 as also the letter dated 29.6.2024 issued by the concerned judicial magistrate first class to police station MG Road, Indore, shall remain stayed till the next date of hearing. The next hearing in the case has been fixed for August 6.

