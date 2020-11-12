Madhya Pradesh: HC dismisses Ekta Kapoor's plea seeking quashing of FIR over objectionable content in web series

The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea by TV producer Ekta Kapoor seeking quashing of an FIR against her for alleged objectionable content in a web series.

An FIR was registered at police station Anapurna, Indore under the provisions of Sections 294, 298 and 34 of IPC, under Sections 67 and 67-A of I.T. Act and Section 3 of State Emblem Act against Kapoor.

The complainant also objected to a scene in the series alleging that it tarnishes the reputation of the Indian Army.

In the order, Justice Shailendra Shukla stated that the facts of the case are not such that this court may exercise its extraordinary powers under Section 482 of Cr.P.C for quashing the FIR at least in respect of Section 67, 67-A of I.T. Act and Section 294 of IPC.

"Although, it would be fair enough to state that provision of Section 298 of IPC and the provision of the State Emblem Act are not found to have been breached. Consequently, the petition filed under Section 482 of Cr.P.C, stands dismissed," he said.