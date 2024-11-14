Madhya Pradesh HC Directs CP To Appear In Court Over Girl Students Strip Incident |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court comprising Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice SA Dharmadhikari on Wednesday issued a strict directive to the Commissioner of Police (CP) demanding a personal appearance on November 25 to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated over non-compliance with a prior court order.

The case concerns an incident in a government school where girl students were allegedly subjected to a physical search by removing their clothes, which raised public outrage and prompted a judicial review. The incident reportedly took place on August 2 when a teacher allegedly ordered a search of girl students after a mobile phone rang near one of them.

The teacher reportedly instructed the students to disrobe in a bathroom to determine if any of them had hidden a mobile device. The students informed their parents, who then approached the Malharganj police station to request an investigation.

Teacher, Jaya Panwar, accused by students, has denied the allegations, claiming they are unfounded. High Court on August 30 directed police to investigate whether the incident constituted a crime under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, with a report due within a month. However, the police failed to comply, prompting a follow-up hearing. During a hearing on Wednesday, the division bench expressed disappointment over the police's inaction.

The petitioner's lawyer, Abhinav Dhanotkar, argued that despite clear instructions, the investigation had not been conducted. The court subsequently ordered the police commissioner to submit an affidavit detailing the reasons for non-compliance and to appear in person on November 25. The case has drawn attention for the handling of young students and the broader implications of safeguarding their rights and dignity within educational institutions.