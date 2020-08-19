Madhya Pradesh: Haven’t applied for admission in UG course as yet? Act now.

Indore: If you wish to take admission in undergraduate courses but have not applied for centralised online counselling as yet, act now.

Thursday is the last date to apply for online admission counselling for UG courses offered by government and private colleges.

Indore division additional director (higher education) Suresh Silawat stated that this year total three rounds for admissions are to be counted. “First round is online counselling and other two are college level counselling (CLC),” he said.

Registrations for online round would end on Thursday.

After that, first round of CLC would begin from September 5 for registered and unregistered candidates both. But admissions would be granted only against vacant seats. “Chances are that seats in courses high in demand will be filled by the time first round of CLC will begin. So, students should not take chance and register for online counselling to better their prospect of securing admission in their preferred course,” said Dr MD Somani, a faculty at government college.