Madhya Pradesh: Harshita Excels In Pro-Basketball League At Noida  

Harshita receives a cheque. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Harshita Roy of Ujjain District Basketball Centre was among the participants in the Pro-Basketball League played in Noida. Based on her best game, Harshita was declared the best player of three on three and received a cheque of Rs 25,000 as a prize.

Coach Vijay Bali said that many famous players of India displayed their sporting talent in the selection competition. Top six teams participated in the first pro-basketball tournament.

Based on better play, only one player from Ujjain, Harshita Roy, got her place in the finals and the team became runner-up. The runner-up received Rs 2.5 lakh and Harshita received a total amount of Rs 75,000.