 Madhya Pradesh: Harsh Selected For West Zone Badminton Team
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Harsh Selected For West Zone Badminton Team

Madhya Pradesh: Harsh Selected For West Zone Badminton Team

Team members were Harsh Mukati, Atharva Bakshi, Sambhav Sankhala and Sarthak Chhabra.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 01:13 AM IST
article-image
HARSH MUKATI |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Harsh Mukati of Ujjain was selected for west zone in badminton team of RGPV University, Bhopal. Coach Yogesh Bandewar said that in state-level tournament held at LNCT University, Bhopal, team of Ujjain division won the runner’s-up title by defeating Gwalior and Indore.

Team members were Harsh Mukati, Atharva Bakshi, Sambhav Sankhala and Sarthak Chhabra. This year, four players of Ujjain Mahananda Vikramaditya Badminton Club have been selected from different universities for west zone.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: 'Panje K Alawa Kuch Nahi...' Bhopal Men Donning AAP's Scarfs Wish For Congress'...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Bhandara’ At ISKCON Temple Today

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Bhandara’ At ISKCON Temple Today

Madhya Pradesh: Harsh Selected For West Zone Badminton Team

Madhya Pradesh: Harsh Selected For West Zone Badminton Team

Madhya Pradesh: Representatives Of Various Industrial And Trades Attend Diwali Meeting

Madhya Pradesh: Representatives Of Various Industrial And Trades Attend Diwali Meeting

Madhya Pradesh: ITI Student Commits Suicide

Madhya Pradesh: ITI Student Commits Suicide

Madhya Pradesh: SVEEP Activities Help Increase Gender And EPIC Ratio In Voter List

Madhya Pradesh: SVEEP Activities Help Increase Gender And EPIC Ratio In Voter List