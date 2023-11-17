Madhya Pradesh: Harsh Selected For West Zone Badminton Team

HARSH MUKATI |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Harsh Mukati of Ujjain was selected for west zone in badminton team of RGPV University, Bhopal. Coach Yogesh Bandewar said that in state-level tournament held at LNCT University, Bhopal, team of Ujjain division won the runner’s-up title by defeating Gwalior and Indore.

Team members were Harsh Mukati, Atharva Bakshi, Sambhav Sankhala and Sarthak Chhabra. This year, four players of Ujjain Mahananda Vikramaditya Badminton Club have been selected from different universities for west zone.

