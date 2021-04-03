Madhya Pradesh: Halla Bol ends in Raghogarh Fort

GUNA: Halla Bol ended in the Raghogarh Fort residence of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday.

Digvijaya Singh’s son and former cabinet minister Jaivardhan Singh and his younger brother Laxman Singh participated in the event.

The people of the area apply colours to each other on the teej of Holi in the Halla Bol program.

It is claimed that 205 years ago on March 14, 1816, the ancestors of ex-Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, led by the then Maharaja Jai ??Singh of the princely state of Raghogarh, defeated the British rulers. The people of the Raghogarh region mark the Teej of Holi as Vijaydivas.

Chachuda MLA Laxman Singh congratulated Jaivardhan Singh after applying colour to him and also distributed sweets.

District congress president Guna, HarishankarVijayvargiya and all other Congressmen were present.