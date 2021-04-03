Indore

Updated on

Madhya Pradesh: Halla Bol ends in Raghogarh Fort

By FP News Service

Jaivardhan Singh, state former cabinet minister and son of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh during Halla Bol ceremony at Raghogarh fort in Raghogarh near Guna
Jaivardhan Singh, state former cabinet minister and son of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh during Halla Bol ceremony at Raghogarh fort in Raghogarh near Guna
FPNS

GUNA: Halla Bol ended in the Raghogarh Fort residence of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday.

Digvijaya Singh’s son and former cabinet minister Jaivardhan Singh and his younger brother Laxman Singh participated in the event.

The people of the area apply colours to each other on the teej of Holi in the Halla Bol program.

It is claimed that 205 years ago on March 14, 1816, the ancestors of ex-Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, led by the then Maharaja Jai ??Singh of the princely state of Raghogarh, defeated the British rulers. The people of the Raghogarh region mark the Teej of Holi as Vijaydivas.

Chachuda MLA Laxman Singh congratulated Jaivardhan Singh after applying colour to him and also distributed sweets.

District congress president Guna, HarishankarVijayvargiya and all other Congressmen were present.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in